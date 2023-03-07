Nine arrested facing nearly 60 charges after guns, drugs and cash seized

Guns, drugs and cash have been seized by police in Northland.

Nine people with alleged gang links have been arrested in the Far North after police seized guns, drugs, cash and stolen property.

Northland Detective Senior Sergeant Kevan Verry said almost 60 charges have been laid against the group as part of Operation Cobalt, a police operation to disrupt gang activity.

In the past week, police from Northland’s organised crime teams carried out search warrants in Kaitāia, Taipa, Kaikohe, and Kaeo targeting an alleged methamphetamine distribution network.

The search warrants led police to 16 firearms, 45g of methamphetamine, 250 cannabis plants, $36,000 cash and $50,000 worth of stolen property, including vehicles.

“Nine people, who are alleged to be linked to a number of gangs, including Tribesman, Head Hunters and the Mongrel Mob, have been arrested,” Verry said.

They are facing 57 charges between them, relating to possession of methamphetamine for supply, supplies methamphetamine, cultivates cannabis and unlawful possession of firearms.

NZ POLICE/Supplied Police seized $36,000 during the search warrants.

A 40-year-old woman from Kaitaia with “strong links” to the Tribesman gang was arrested on February 27 and was facing three counts of possession of methamphetamine for supply and nine counts of suppling methamphetamine.

A 50-year-old Taipa man, with “strong links” to several criminal gangs, was arrested the next day and charged with possession of methamphetamine for supply, cultivates cannabis, and possession of substances capable of manufacturing methamphetamine.

They have both been remanded in custody and are due to reappear in the Kaitaia District Court on March 15.

NZ POLICE/Supplied A number of guns that were found as part of Operation Cobalt.

Additionally, a 35-year-old woman from Kaitaia, with links to the Mongrel Mob gang, was arrested on March 6 and charged with possession of cannabis for supply, as well as 25 counts of supplies methamphetamine.

She was due to appear in the Kaitaia District Court on Tuesday. The six others were due to reappear in the Kaitia District Court at a later date.