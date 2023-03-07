Man admits wrapping toddler up with tape to prevent him from moving
Warning: This article contains details of assault that some readers will find distressing.
An Auckland man wrapped his 3-year-old son up with packing tape to stop him from moving after he found the boy dangling out of a second-storey window.
The 29-year-old unemployed man pleaded guilty at the Auckland District Court on Tuesday to injuring his son and assaulting his partner.
The man has interim name suppression, as publication of his name could identify his victims.
According to the summary of facts, the incident took place at their home in Glenfield on August 21, 2022.
The man, his partner and their two other children were downstairs when they heard the 3-year-old boy whimpering and crying upstairs.
The parents went to check on him and found him “dangling out the window with the top half of his body outside the window”.
The man grabbed his son by the leg, threw him onto his bed and slapped him across his face.
When his partner told him he could not hit a child like that, he pushed her away by the throat and told her not to “make it about her” and to “back off”.
When the woman picked her son up to shield him from the man, he punched her in the arm and his son in the hip.
“[The son] was screaming, crying and telling the defendant to stop.”
He continued to slap the pair on their faces, telling them they “needed to sit upstairs and think about what they’ve done”.
While the woman was downstairs getting ice for her son’s face, the man yelled at the boy, calling him stupid.
“If you want to climb out the window and kill yourself, why don’t you just let me do it? Why don’t you just let me kill you instead?” he yelled.
“Let me have that joy, instead of taking that joy away from me, why don’t you let me do it instead, the both of you.”
The man then taped up his son’s arms, waist, thighs, knees and ankles with “thick, clear packing tape” to prevent him from being able to move.
By the time police arrived, the boy had been taped up for about an hour.
He suffered swelling, redness and cuts to his face from being slapped and red marks and indentations to the rest of his body from the tape.
The man’s lawyer, Giles Harvey, requested the matter be transferred to the family violence court.
Judge Belinda Sellars accepted the request and remanded the man on bail until May.
Where to get help:
-
If you or someone you know is in a dangerous situation click the Shielded icon at the bottom of this website to contact Women’s Refuge in a safe and anonymous way without it being traced in your browser history. If you’re in our app, visit the mobile website here to access Shielded.
-
Women’s Refuge 0800 733 843
-
Shine Free call 0508 744 633 between 9am and 11pm (for men and women)
-
1737, Need to talk? Free call or text 1737 to talk to a trained counsellor.
-
Kidsline 0800 54 37 54 for people up to 18 years old. Open 24/7.
-
What’s Up 0800 942 8787 (for 5 to 18-year-olds). Phone counselling available Monday-Friday, noon-11pm and weekends, 3pm-11pm. Online chat is available 3pm-10pm daily.
-
Youthline 0800 376 633, free text 234, email talk@youthline.co.nz, or find online chat and other support options here.
-
If you or someone else is in immediate danger, call 111