Man admits wrapping toddler up with tape to prevent him from moving

A Glenfield man has admitted wrapping his 3-year-old son up with tape to stop him from moving. (File photo of Auckland District Court)

Warning: This article contains details of assault that some readers will find distressing.

An Auckland man wrapped his 3-year-old son up with packing tape to stop him from moving after he found the boy dangling out of a second-storey window.

The 29-year-old unemployed man pleaded guilty at the Auckland District Court on Tuesday to injuring his son and assaulting his partner.

The man has interim name suppression, as publication of his name could identify his victims.

According to the summary of facts, the incident took place at their home in Glenfield on August 21, 2022.

The man, his partner and their two other children were downstairs when they heard the 3-year-old boy whimpering and crying upstairs.

The parents went to check on him and found him “dangling out the window with the top half of his body outside the window”.

The man grabbed his son by the leg, threw him onto his bed and slapped him across his face.

Kathryn George/Stuff Family violence isn’t always a scene from Once Were Warriors. More often, it’s about men controlling women, sometimes without physical abuse at all. (Video first published in September 2020)

When his partner told him he could not hit a child like that, he pushed her away by the throat and told her not to “make it about her” and to “back off”.

When the woman picked her son up to shield him from the man, he punched her in the arm and his son in the hip.

“[The son] was screaming, crying and telling the defendant to stop.”

He continued to slap the pair on their faces, telling them they “needed to sit upstairs and think about what they’ve done”.

While the woman was downstairs getting ice for her son’s face, the man yelled at the boy, calling him stupid.

“If you want to climb out the window and kill yourself, why don’t you just let me do it? Why don’t you just let me kill you instead?” he yelled.

“Let me have that joy, instead of taking that joy away from me, why don’t you let me do it instead, the both of you.”

The man then taped up his son’s arms, waist, thighs, knees and ankles with “thick, clear packing tape” to prevent him from being able to move.

By the time police arrived, the boy had been taped up for about an hour.

He suffered swelling, redness and cuts to his face from being slapped and red marks and indentations to the rest of his body from the tape.

The man’s lawyer, Giles Harvey, requested the matter be transferred to the family violence court.

Judge Belinda Sellars accepted the request and remanded the man on bail until May.

