'Beautiful' Arapera Fia's dad concerned about bruises in a TikTok video

Arapera Fia was 2 years old when she died.

The father of 2-year-old Arapera Fia has told a court she was a beautiful, cheerful baby who “brightened everyone’s day just with her smile”.

Arapera Fia died at Starship Children's Hospital in the early hours of November 1, 2021 after being found with critical injuries at a property in Manurewa, south Auckland the day before.

That same day, Malcolm Fia texted Arapera’s primary caregiver asking why he could see bruises on his daughter.

Arapera was covered from head to toe, the court previously heard.

The Crown’s case is Arapera’s primary caregiver’s partner, Tyson Brown, inflicted the fatal injuries on Arapera and then went about Googling “how to wake someone up from a deep sleep”.

Brown is on trial facing a charge of murder at the High Court at Auckland.

But his lawyer, Lester Cordwell, told the jury Brown didn’t inflict the fatal injuries but there’s every possibly the primary caregiver did.

She’s admitted a charge of manslaughter by failing to protect Arapera from injury.

On October 31, there were three people living at the Manurewa home – Arapera, the primary caregiver and Brown.

Prosecutor Luke Radich told the jury in opening they would hear evidence from a number of people who reportedly heard Brown yelling at Arapera.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Tyson Brown is accused of murdering Arapera Fia in November 2021.

Brown had also shown a friend how he’d “deal” with her “bad behaviour” and demonstrated a forceful shin kick seen in MMA.

Cordwell said the jury was entitled to be outraged at Arapera’s death and how she died.

“This was no accident. Someone inflicted those injuries upon that little girl,” Cordwell said.

He submitted by the end of the trial, the jury would have enough evidence to have the view the primary caregiver inflicted the fatal injuries.

On Tuesday, Malcolm Fia faced the man accused of killing his daughter. He looked straight at Brown as he walked past the dock and into the witness box.

Fia told the jury there’d been a time before his daughter’s death where he noticed a cut under her chin.

“I was a bit angry,” Fia said.

Back in August 2021, Fia admitted trying to “get his hands” on Brown as he’d heard Arapera was scared of him.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff The trial before Justice David Johnstone and a jury is at the High Court.

Fia said he saw his daughter a couple of weeks before her death, and wiped away a tear as he recalled that time.

They went to the park and he didn’t notice any visible injuries on his daughter, the court heard.

On October 31, Fia texted the primary caregiver.

“Hey how’s baby, I’ve just seen your TikTok why does it look like baby’s face is bruised,” Fia texted.

The primary caregiver replied saying Arapera was “all good” and had fallen off the slide.

Fia then received another text message from a man living in a sleep-out at the same property telling him Brown was yelling at Arapera and “smashing shit”.

Later that evening, Fia found out the primary caregiver and Brown had tested positive for Covid-19.

He texted the primary caregiver hoping they all got better and “kisses” to Arapera.

The following morning, Fia messaged the primary caregiver again asking “why hasn’t anyone had the guts to tell me what happened”.

By this time he’d found out Arapera had died.

The trial before Justice David Johnstone and a jury continues.