Two more teens charged in relation to fatal south Auckland car park fight

A man died after a fight in an Auckland car park in November.

Three teenagers have appeared in court, charged in relation to a fight in a car park that ended in the death of a 26-year-old man and put three others in hospital.

Soldier Huntley, Nigel Eva Kieneio Vaenuku and Efoti Koloi appeared at the High Court in Auckland on Wednesday.

Huntly has been charged with murder, while the others face serious violence charges.

The three men are due back in court in May.

The fight on November 13 in a car park off Lady Fisher Place in East Tamaki ended with three people being hospitalised.

Two had serious stab wounds and one had a gunshot injury.

A 26-year-old, whose name has been suppressed by Coroner Alison Mills, later died.

Darren Masters/Supplied Police conduct a scene examination in East Tamaki following a person’s death.

As well as suppressing his name, Coroner Mills has suppressed the reasons for her decision and the way in which the man died.

Counties Manukau detective inspector Tofilau Fa’amanuia Va’aelua​ previously said as well as being charged with murder, Huntly would face two charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

It took hours of video analysis and witness interviews to determine the actions of particular people involved in the incident, he said.

The fight happened in a remote piece of park land surrounded by factories within an industrial area, next to the Tamaki estuary.