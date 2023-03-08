Third man named in relation to fatal stabbing of Sandringham dairy worker

Sandringham locals gather and sing outside Rose Cottage Superette after a fatal stabbing at the dairy in central Auckland.

All three men charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of dairy worker Janak Patel can now be named.

Frederick Hobson, Henry Fred and Shane Henry Tane had their cases called at the High Court in Auckland on Wednesday.

Justice Sally Fitzgerald confirmed name suppression had lapsed for Hobson.

Hobson and Fred have both entered pleas of not guilty and are scheduled to go to trial in 2024. Tane is yet to enter a plea.

Patel, of Hamilton, was attacked in the street near the Rose Cottage Superette in Auckland’s Sandringham on November 23, and later died.

He was looking after the dairy while the owners were overseas.

Justice Fitzgerald has set a trial date down for five weeks in May 2024.

The death of Patel rocked the Sandringham community. Dozens of flowers and keepsakes were left in front of the Rose Cottage Superette.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Janak Patel was fatally stabbed at the Rose Cottage Superette.

People held vigils around the country to pay their respects to Patel.

Dairy and Business Owners Group Sunny Kaushal has previously said Patel was newly married and in the prime of his life.

“The family are absolutely devastated by their loss,” Kaushal said.

“His wife is so young, she’s traumatised.”

Detective Inspector Scott Beard previously thanked members of the community “who [have] gotten in touch with information to assist our work to hold these offenders to account”.