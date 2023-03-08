Seven arrested after police seize bucket of meth, jet skis and a caravan

A bucket containing methamphetamine was found during a police search.

Seven men have been arrested across the North Island after police seized a bucket of meth, high-value vehicles and cash.

Police carried out search warrants in Whanganui, Hamilton and Auckland in relation to Operation Gallium, a long-term investigation into the activities of a group manufacturing meth in remote locations.

Detective Inspector Albie Alexander said 19kg of meth was found in a bucket, with an estimated street value of $6.7 million.

Chemicals and equipment which Alexander said was associated with commercial-scale meth manufacture was also found.

The drugs LSD and GBL were also found along with a gun, a significant quantity of cash and “high-value vehicles”.

The vehicles included five motorcycles, two boats, two jet skis and a caravan.

”Police are grateful for the assistance of NZ Defence Force, in the form of air support, that enabled the operation’s success in the remote, rugged Whanganui River area,” Alexander said.

Three men, aged 47, 55 and 57, had been remanded in custody to reappear in Whanganui District Court on May 30.

A 33-year-old man has a warrant issued for his arrest by Hamilton District Court, while a 50-year-old man is due to reappear in the same court in May.

A 41-year-old and 57-year-old will appear in Manukau District Court on March 24 and March 15.