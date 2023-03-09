US couple who fled to New Zealand jailed for a year after neglect death of son

Seth Johnson fell ill while his parents were out of town, but they decided to pray for him instead of ringing for help.

An American couple who spent time living in New Zealand will spend a year in jail after their adopted son died of neglect.

Seth Johnson was just 7 when he died in a vomit-soaked bed after a weeks-long illness in 2015. Instead of taking him to the doctor, his parents administered “medical honey” and prayed over him.

Seth’s parents, Timothy and Sarah Johnson, moved to Auckland with their surviving children in 2016 and were then charged by US authorities with child neglect relating to Seth’s final days.

Despite a warrant for their arrest being issued, the couple remained in New Zealand until their visa was declined in 2022.

The couple lived in east Auckland with their six children. Sarah Johnson spent time working as a children’s ministry director at Cession Community Church in Howick.

Star Tribune, a US newspaper, reported the couple received the maximum one-year sentence for gross misdemeanour child neglect in a Hennepin County District Court hearing on Tuesday.

SCREENSHOT/Supplied An email sent to Cession members at the end of May 2022, spoke about a leaving celebration for Sarah Johnson.

The Johnsons pleaded guilty to child neglect in relation to Seth’s death, but Hennepin County District judge Carolina Lamas rejected their requests for probation and instead they will spend a year in jail.

Seth had been adopted by the Johnsons when he was 4, and the couple self-diagnosed him with post-traumatic stress disorder and a traumatic brain injury.

According to the statement of probable cause, the couple told police officers they had "issues with going to doctors" and never sought medical attention for Seth as they worried he would be put on medication and believed their own research was better.

Doctors found Seth died of acute untreated pancreatitis and possible sepsis. He had sores on his body, indicating long periods of immobility.

Supplied Seth died from acute untreated pancreatitis and possible sepsis.

Nearly 20 letters from around the US and New Zealand vouched for the Johnsons, saying they were “wonderful people who serve their church and community”.

Lamas said while she believed their remorse over what happened was evident, she said every day in her courtroom she saw good people who made a mistake, but mistakes had consequences.

“Often the mistakes I see in criminal cases are momentary lapses in judgment or split-second decisions that are wrong. In your situation, however, the neglect lasted for a minimum of weeks."

Timothy Johnson, 45, told Lamas, they had “thought” they were good people and parents, but had got it wrong.

”The reality is that it was within our abilities to seek medical attention, but we chose to wait. We thought we were faced with behavioural issues, not medical ones."

Sarah Johnson, 44, said tearfully to the judge that they are “broken and imperfect”.

"I want you to know that we carry the guilt of losing our son every single day, and that we wish more than anything we would have made different choices."