Flatmate details day 2-year-old Arapera Fia was fatally assaulted

“I swear we didn’t do anything to her. I f...... swear,” the primary caregiver of Arapera Fia messaged her flatmate on the day the Crown say the 2-year-old was fatally assaulted.

Arapera Fia died at Starship Children's Hospital in the early hours of November 1, 2021 after being found with critical injuries at a property in Manurewa, south Auckland the day before.

Tyson Brown is charged with her murder. Brown was the partner of Arapera’s primary caregiver who has admitted a charge of manslaughter by failing to protect Arapera from injury.

The Crown’s case is Brown inflicted the fatal injuries on October 31, while the defence points the finger at the primary caregiver.

READ MORE:

* 'Beautiful' Arapera Fia's dad concerned about bruises in a TikTok video

* Man accused of killing baby Googled 'how to wake up someone from deep sleep'

* Woman admits to manslaughter after 2-year-old Arapera Fia died during lockdown

* Man accused of murdering toddler Arapera Fia can be named



A number of people, including relatives, told the High Court at Auckland on Wednesday how they saw bruises on Arapera’s face and body in the week leading up to her death.

“I remember her face. It looked like she was blind, she was just moving her head around trying to look and I knew she couldn’t see,” one relative said after noticing the bruising in a video call.

“She seemed beaten, she seemed broken.”

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Tyson Brown has pleaded not guilty to murder.

They didn’t see or hear the primary caregiver yell or smack Arapera.

Brown and the primary caregiver’s flatmate who lived in a sleep out on the property told the court she frequently heard yelling by Brown towards Arapera.

On one occasion the primary caregiver told Kiana Funaki, Arapera was “getting her last hiding for the day”, the court heard.

“We thought it was horrible and didn’t know what to do or who to tell,” Funaki said.

On October 26, Funaki also noticed bruises on Arapera’s body and discretely took some photos.

Funaki became tearful as she described where the bruises were on Arapera.

On October 31, Funaki and the primary caregiver exchanged numerous messages raising concerns about Brown testing positive for Covid-19 and his anger towards her.

“I knew it wasn’t going to be rainbows and butterflies,” the primary caregiver said in a text.

Stuff Arapera Fia was taken from the Manurewa property to Starship Hospital.

Later that afternoon, Funaki noticed Arapera was stood up against the front porch in the cold.

Arapera didn’t respond when Funaki asked if she was OK, so she texted the primary caregiver.

“Yea she’s alright sis. She’s been naughty all morning...instead of hitting her she can just sit there,” the primary caregiver said.

Funaki was shocked at the response.

For the rest of the afternoon Funaki heard Brown yelling and screaming at Arapera who was crying.

At one point she saw the primary caregiver who told her Brown was getting angry at Arapera and she’d tried to calm him down.

At 8.37pm the primary caregiver texted Funaki “don’t say anything to them sis. Say you don’t know”.

By this time, emergency services were at the property and Arapera was critically injured.

Days earlier, Keriana Walker-Whakahoehoe​ was working at a testing station and said October 29 was particularly memorable.

Walker-Whakahoehoe did a nasal swab on the primary caregiver before asking to put Arapera on her lap to do the swab.

The baby’s response was not normal, she said.

“Baby had a constant look she kept staring, not blinking, a real motionless look, no smile, no tears, no speak...nothing.

“She had a dead look. No emotions,” Walker-Whakahoehoe said.

The nursing student said she saw the woman throw the baby like rugby ball into the back seat.

Arapera’s grandmother said her granddaughter was always a happy baby, excited about life and people.