Man accused of murdering Arapera Fia, 2, seen 'being rough' days before her death

Days before 2-year-old Arapera Fia was fatally assaulted, she was seen with bruises on her body and the man accused of her murder “being rough” while he dressed her.

Arapera Fia died at Starship Children's Hospital in the early hours of November 1, 2021 after being found with critical injuries at a property in Manurewa, south Auckland the day before.

Tyson Brown is charged with her murder. Brown was the partner of Arapera’s primary caregiver who has admitted a charge of manslaughter by failing to protect Arapera from injury.

The Crown’s case is Brown inflicted the fatal injuries on October 31, while the defence point the finger at the primary caregiver.

Malu Sio, a friend of Arapera’s dad Malcolm Fia, told the High Court at Auckland on Wednesday he saw bruises on the 2-year-old’s body on October 26.

Sio had met up with Fia and a woman who was living in the sleepout of the Manurewa property who were concerned about Arapera after seeing photos of her bruises.

Sio went round to the house and was asked not to tell the primary caregiver why.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Tyson Brown has pleaded not guilty to murder.

“Arapera. She seemed scared and when I went in the room I heard him having a go at her... I seen him grab her pretty roughly,” Sio said.

Sio told Brown off and saw bruises on Arapera’s arms and face that matched a photograph he’d seen earlier in the day.

The primary caregiver told Sio Arapera had fallen off a slide.

Things got heated and Sio was asked to leave, he said.

Under cross-examination by Lester Cordwell, Sio said he thought Brown caused the bruises on Arapera.

It never crossed his mind the primary caregiver could have caused the injuries, he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, a neighbour of the Manurewa property told the court she “always heard yelling and screaming” from a male at the property towards Arapera.

The neighbour overheard a man say “shut the f... up or be quiet of else she’ll get it”.

“If she’s not quiet he’d give her another hiding,” the neighbour said she heard.

Arapera’s grandmother, said her granddaughter was always a happy baby, excited about life and people.

In the months before her death the grandmother contacted lawyers for visitation rights.

“I was supposed to have my meeting the day I was told she passed,” the grandmother said tearfully.