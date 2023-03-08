Boxing Day crash: Man accused of manslaughter granted bail

A man charged with manslaughter after a young woman died on Boxing Day has been granted electronically-monitored bail on strict conditions.

Jovan Pora was initially charged with kidnapping after a 19-year-old woman died following an early-morning crash on Auckland’s southwestern motorway, SH20.

Pora has pleaded not guilty to causing the death of the victim “by threats or fear of violence”, by leading her to open the door of a moving vehicle. He will go to trial in May 2024.

On Tuesday, whānau and friends of Pora and the victim filled a courtroom at the High Court at Auckland.

READ MORE:

* Boxing Day crash: Whānau fill courtroom as manslaughter accused applies for bail

* Man pleads not guilty to manslaughter after Boxing Day crash

* Jovan Pora named in connection to Boxing Day Auckland motorway death



His lawyer, Vivienne Feyen, applied for electronically monitored bail which was not opposed by the Crown.

On Wednesday, Justice Geoffrey Venning issued his decision granting Pora electronically-monitored bail on a strict 24-hour curfew.

He is not to leave the address he’s been granted bail to unless he’s attending any approved counselling programmes or treatment, legal appointments or medical appointments.

Pora must also not associate with the victim’s family or witnesses and is not to possess or consume any alcohol or drugs.

His conditions also include not to drive a car, not threaten or use violence, surrender all passports and not to enter Manurewa.

The reasons and arguments are automatically suppressed under the Bail Act.