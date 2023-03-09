Police surround home in West Auckland's Massey

Police have said a “pre-planned search warrant” is under way on Red Hills Rd in Massey. (File photo)

A police operation is under way in Massey, West Auckland, with officers surrounding a house.

A police spokesperson said the incident, on Red Hills Rd, was a “pre-planned search warrant” at a property in the area.

“The address is contained and police inquiries continue.

”We won't be able to comment further while this is ongoing,” the spokesperson said.

A local worker on the street said he saw about six police cars and an ambulance near the top of Red Hills Rd about 7am.

“There was quite a lot of them. I figured it was a raid,” he said.

He could no longer see any police cars, he said.