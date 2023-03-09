Murder-accused tells police 'it's all my fault' after finding out Arapera Fia's death

Arapera Fia was 2 years old when she died.

The man accused of fatally assaulting 2-year-old Arapera Fia took a video of her quietly crying and sniffing days before she died, but he quickly deleted it.

Jurors could be heard sniffing as a number of videos of Arapera’s final days were played.

Arapera died at Starship Children's Hospital in the early hours of November 1, 2021 after being found with critical injuries at a property in Manurewa, south Auckland.

Tyson Brown who is charged with her murder screamed and cried when he found out Arapera had died.

Brown was the partner of Arapera’s primary caregiver who has admitted a charge of manslaughter by failing to protect Arapera from injury.

The Crown’s case is Brown inflicted the fatal injuries on October 31. The defence points the finger at the primary caregiver.

Brown and the primary caregiver’s flatmates, who lived in a sleep out on the property, told the court they heard yelling, smashing and Arapera crying in the hours leading up to emergency services being called.

Multiple relatives have also told the court about noticing bruises on Arapera’s face in the week leading up to her death.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Tyson Brown is accused of murdering Arapera Fia in November 2021

Detective Sung-Kyu Hwang​ took the jury through a number of videos from the primary caregiver’s phone and a video extracted from Brown’s phone.

One video taken on October 22 showed Arapera close up to the camera before the primary caregiver comes up behind and lightly smacks her shoulder and grabs her away.

On October 25 a video extracted from Brown’s phone was found in the “recently deleted” folder.

Arapera is seen with a cut on her chin, bruised eye and is quietly crying and sniffing.

The day before the Crown say Arapera was fatally assaulted, the primary caregiver was doing a dance on TikTok with Arapera standing in the back looking emotionless.

On October 31, between 5.30pm and about 6.48pm multiple internet searches were made on Brown’s phone.

Stuff Tyson Brown and the primary caregiver told emergency services Arapera Fia fell off a slide.

Just after 8pm, the primary caregiver called 111 telling the call taker the 2-year-old “just went unconscious” and is not breathing but her heart is moving.

“Please come quickly,” Brown says.

The primary caregiver can be heard on the call counting as she does chest compressions on Arapera.

“Come back baby. Come back Arapera,” Brown can be heard in the background.

Emergency services arrived at the property at 8.16pm and found Arapera face up and unresponsive.

Intensive care paramedic Tamara Makano arrived shortly after and immediately noticed bruising on her chest, torso, face and forehead and was suspicious so radioed police.

“There was immediate concern we were dealing with significant injury,” Makano said.

Once the police arrived, Brown told them​ Arapera had fallen off a slide earlier in the day and had hit her head.

The primary caregiver and Brown put Arapera to bed and checked on her throughout the night before they noticed gaps in her breathing, she was limp and noticed swelling on her face, he told officers.

Brown screamed when he found out Arapera had died shortly after midnight, pacing back and forth saying “it’s all my fault”.

He also punched a hole in the wall.

The trial before Justice David Johnstone and a jury continues.