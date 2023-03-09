Paramedic suspicious of bruises on 2-year-old ahead of alleged murder

Arapera Fia was 2 years old when she died.

A critical care paramedic was immediately concerned and suspicious by the bruising all over 2-year-old Arapera Fia when she arrived at the Manurewa home.

Her suspicions the bruising was non-accidental prompted her to call the police on October 31.

Arapera died at Starship Children's Hospital in the early hours of November 1, 2021 after being found with critical injuries at a property in Manurewa, south Auckland.

Tyson Brown is charged with her murder. Brown was the partner of Arapera’s primary caregiver who has admitted a charge of manslaughter by failing to protect Arapera from injury.

The Crown’s case is Brown inflicted the fatal injuries on October 31. The defence points the finger at the primary caregiver.

Brown and the primary caregiver’s flatmates, who lived in a sleepout on the property, told the court they heard yelling, smashing and Arapera crying in the hours leading up to emergency services being called.

Multiple relatives have also told the court about bruises on Arapera’s face in the week leading up to her death.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Tyson Brown is accused of murdering Arapera Fia in November 2021

Senior firefighter Roy Harris was the first responder to attend. His crew arrived at the Manurewa property at 8.16pm and saw Brown outside waving them down.

Due to Covid-19 protocols they all had to don full protective equipment. Brown and the primary caregiver had also just tested positive.

Harris, in a statement read to the court, said Arapera was in a bedroom, face up and not responsive.

Intensive care paramedic Tamara Makano arrived shortly after and found Arapera on the kitchen table with the firefighters and another paramedic working on her.

She immediately noticed bruising on her chest, torso, face and forehead.

“There was immediate concern we were dealing with significant injury,” Makano said.

Arapera’s pupils were not responding indicating a serious head injury, the paramedic said.

“It was clear we needed to do some intensive interventions,” Makano said.

Arapera was put into an induced coma and transported to Starship Hospital.

While paramedics were working on Arapera in the Manurewa home, Harris spoke with Brown and the primary caregiver.

He told them Arapera was seriously ill and because they had Covid-19 they weren’t able to go to hospital with her.

The primary caregiver was “very distressed” and sobbing.

She told Harris Arapera had fallen off a slide that afternoon and that’s why she had injuries to her head and body.

The trial before Justice David Johnstone and a jury continues.