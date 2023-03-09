Shooters Saloon bar owner tells court 'you have no jurisdiction over me'

Shooter's Saloon bar owner Shayne La Rosa appeared at the Auckland District Court on Thursday morning.

The owner of an infamous Auckland bar told a court “you have no jurisdiction over me” as he appeared to face a liquor charge.

Shooters Saloon was raided by police in February when more than a dozen police officers turned up to a party hosted by owner Shayne La Rosa to mark former PM Jacinda Ardern’s resignation.

The 58-year-old was charged with managing an unlicensed premises which was used to consume alcohol and appeared in the Auckland District Court on Thursday morning.

He wore a bright yellow T-shirt to court that said ‘NOT A BIOHAZARD’ with three biohazard symbols.

At the start of the hearing, La Rosa, who was representing himself, stood up and read a statement to the registrar espousing a conspiracy theory that the courts didn’t have authority to prosecute him.

His argument appeared to be based on a theory that holds that an individual has two personas – one of flesh and blood and the other a separate legal personality.

“I am not the all caps dead legal fiction that you seek to administer and refer to as Shayne La Rosa.

“You have no jurisdiction over me the living being,” he read out in a statement to the court.

screenshot/Supplied Police raided Shooters Saloon in Kingsland in February.

La Rosa didn’t want his name suppressed and when asked how he wanted to plead he said he only said he was innocent, refusing to enter any plea.

“Would you like to enter a not guilty plea and go to a case review?” asked the registrar.

“You put whatever words you want to on it, I’m saying I’m innocent,” replied La Rosa.

He is set to appear next in court at the end of May.

The maximum penalty for the charge is a fine of $20,000.

David White/Stuff Shooters Saloon in Kingsland has a mechanical bull popular with revellers.

La Rosa also attempted to charge the court for fees he believed he was owed by the Minister of Justice, including fees for being arrested by the police.

La Rosa unsuccessfully ran for two local boards in October’s 2022 local elections, Albert-Eden and Waitematā, receiving 1281 and 2142 votes respectively.

La Rosa said at the time that he believed the Covid-19 vaccines were “sterilising young women to reduce the population”.

In February 2022, shots were fired outside Shooters after an album launch party at the venue erupted into a fight.