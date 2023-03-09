Lawyer seriously injured in incident at Whangārei courthouse

The Whangārei High and District Court is on Bank St.

A lawyer has been seriously injured in an incident at the Whangārei courthouse.

Police said they had taken a person into custody following the incident about 9.55am Thursday.

“Police responded to reports of a disorder at an address on Bank St and the individual was apprehended by Police at the location a short time later,” they said.

“One person has been transported to hospital with serious injuries.”

Stuff understands a family court lawyer was assaulted inside the building’s lift.

Ministry of Justice chief operating officer Carl Crafar confirmed a lawyer had been taken to hospital following the alleged assault.

“Our thoughts are with the lawyer, who is in a serious condition in hospital,” Crafar said.

He said the alleged offender was immediately detained by court security before being arrested by the police.

The court was briefly locked down but had since reopened.

The Ministry of Justice would be working with the Law Society to investigate the incident, Crafar said.

A worker nearby said emergency services including police, fire and ambulance were outside the Whangārei High and District Court after the incident.