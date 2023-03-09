Person seriously injured in incident at Whangārei courthouse

The Whāngarei High and District Court is on Bank St.

A person has been seriously injured in an incident at the Whangārei courthouse.

Police said they had taken a person into custody following the incident about 9.55am.

“Police responded to reports of a disorder at an address on Bank St and the individual was apprehended by Police at the location a short time later,” they said.

“One person has been transported to hospital with serious injuries.

“There is no risk to the wider public in relation to this incident.”

Stuff understands a family court lawyer was assaulted inside the building’s lift.

Emergency services including police, fire and ambulance are outside the Whāngarei High and District Court, a worker nearby has said.

The worker said he could still hear sirens.

The Ministry of Justice has been contacted for comment.

