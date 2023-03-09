Father told police injuries to dead baby caused by resuscitation attempt

Hamuera Rawhiti appears at the High Court in Auckland, charged with the murder of baby Clarity Turu.

Just hours after telling ambulance officers “I done the damage”, the father accused of murdering his baby told police he had nothing to do with the death of his son.

Hamuera Rawhiti is on trial at the High Court in Auckland and has denied murdering his baby boy, Clarity Turu, but has admitted manslaughter.

The Crown says he acted in anger, was likely frustrated with Clarity for crying, and violently assaulted his boy at their Ōtara unit in October 2020.

Rawhiti’s lawyers say their client accepts causing his son’s death, but his actions did not amount to murder.

Just hours after baby Clarity was pronounced dead, Rawhiti told detective Didier Vaai that the bruises on Clarity’s face and neck were caused by his attempt to resuscitate Clarity.

A DVD recording of the interview was played at court on Thursday. Rawhiti told the detective Clarity woke at 3am for a feed and he gave the boy a bottle.

He dozed off and woke sometime around 9am to find Clarity “wasn’t breathing properly”, he said.

Rawhiti said he went outside to smoke a cigarette.

“Does that make me look bad? It makes me look bad, because it’s my son and he’s passed away in my possession.”

When he came back to Clarity 5 to 10 minutes later, he found the baby had froth around his nose.

“I was frustrated, and I didn’t know what to do.” He tried rousing his son but found him unresponsive and cold to the touch, he said.

“I was in shock at the same time, I’m walking up and down... ‘what have I done to my son? Am I the problem?’”

Rawhiti said he initially searched online for videos to find out what to do before trying to resuscitate Clarity.

“That’s why there’s bruises on his face. I didn’t mean to do that, bro.”

Rawhiti said he then ran to the neighbours to borrow a phone to call an ambulance.

The 111 call was played in court, causing one of the jurors to weep.

In the call, Rawhiti can be heard saying his son had no heart beat or pulse.

“He was having cold sweats beforehand and crying heaps and his stomach was puffing out, and I don’t know what was happening.”

Under instructions from the call taker, Rawhiti was doing chest compressions and mouth-to-mouth resuscitation when the first ambulance arrived.

Ambulance officers have told the court the baby showed no signs of life when they arrived.

Paramedic Virginia Craig said she asked Rawhiti to take Clarity’s onesie off. She noticed the baby’s right arm was severely broken.

“It was bent in ways that it shouldn’t bend... He said something along the lines of, ‘Oh, that was me, I was just trying to help him’.”

Lawrence Smith/Stuff The Crown prosecutor Gareth Kayes.

Crown prosecutor Gareth Kayes asked if Rawhiti said what had happened.

Craig said Rawhiti told her: “I did it. I hurt him. It’s my fault... He said [the baby] just wouldn’t stop crying.”

She said at some point she recalled Rawhiti using the word “strangled”, although later, under questioning from Rawhiti’s lawyer, Julie-Anne Kincade, KC, said she wasn’t sure.

Another paramedic, Sara Eivers, said Clarity appeared grey, with blue bruising behind his eyes and was cold to the touch.

David White/Stuff Defence lawyer Julie-Anne Kincade KC.

“[Rawhiti] said he was sorry and he didn’t mean to hurt him. He was just trying to make him breathe again, but he also asked me if he was going to go to jail for murder.”

Another ambulance officer, Benjamin Thomas, said he heard Rawhiti say: “I done it, I done the damage.”

After rereading his police statement, Thomas said Rawiti spoke of having shaken his son.

Part way through the interview Rawhiti was taken outside for a cigarette. Vaai said there was “some sort of exchange”. When Rawhiti came back into the interview room he could be heard wailing “oh, my son. I love you.”

The trial continues.