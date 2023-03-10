Murrays Bay stabber told police he was controlled by Satan

Eyewitness account: Murrays Bay local Ian Kingon was out walking his neighbour's dog when he stepped in to stop a man with a knife after a stabbing incident.

A man who stabbed four people in a rampage on Auckland’s North Shore told police “Jesus had rejected him” and his actions were controlled by Satan, a court has heard.

Last June, the 41-year-old was charged with assault using a knife and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm following the incident in Murrays Bay.

The stabbings, in the quiet beach suburb, took place over the span of a few minutes.

On Friday, the now 42-year-old was found not guilty by reason of insanity by Judge Pippa Sinclair at the Auckland District Court.

About 11.10am on June 23, a woman answered the door of her Murrays Bay home to see the man holding a 20cm kitchen knife, the court heard.

She was rushed by the man, who held the knife above his head and stabbed her in the upper chest.

The man ran towards the beach, where he tried to stab another person. They managed to dodge the blows and escaped uninjured.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Four people were stabbed in June 2022. The stabber has now been found not guilty by reason of insanity.

The man then ran towards another woman. She tried to get away from him, but was stabbed in her back.

A couple sitting on a park bench were also approached from behind and stabbed.

The man then tried to stab another woman, who screamed when she saw him running towards her, wielding a knife.

The man, who has interim name suppression, used a beachside walkway to flee about 1km to neighbouring Mairangi Bay, where he was taken down by construction workers.

They hit him so hard with a metal walking crutch that it snapped in half.

On Friday, the man appeared via a remote link from the Mason Clinic, a secure psychiatric facility.

Two separate forensic reports found the man was insane at the time of the offending.

The court heard the man had schizophrenia and was suffering from religious delusions at the time.

Judge Sinclair said she was was satisfied the man was incapable of understanding the moral wrongfulness of his actions at the time.

The court also heard the man had a long history of treatment and was considered to be in remission in June 2022.

Prosecutor Sam Teppett​ opposed the man’s lawyer Anoushka Bloem’s application for permanent name suppression.

Judge Sinclair remanded the man at the Mason Clinic for the disposition and suppression hearing on May 10.