Former couple sentenced for benefit fraud, receiving $600k in taxpayer money

Yogita and Rajesh Dhani defrauded the Ministry of Social Development to gain benefits. (File photo)

A former couple have been sentenced to home detention after committing benefit fraud over 16 years, receiving $600,000 in taxpayer money.

Yogita Dhani, 46, and Rajesh Dhani, 55, appeared at the Auckland District Court on Friday before Judge Pippa Sinclair.

Judge Sinclair said the deceit was only possible because both of them were aware of each other’s offending.

“This type of offending undermines public trust and confidence,” she said.

READ MORE:

* $764m paid out as future of Covid-19 leave scheme hangs in the balance



The judge said the amounts were considerable.

From 2001 to 2017, the court heard, Yogita Dhani deceived the Ministry of Social Development and received unemployment, sickness and domestic benefits.

From 2003 to 2017, Rajesh Dhani also deceived the ministry and received benefits.

The court heard the Dhanis entered into an arranged marriage in Fiji before moving to New Zealand.

Yogita felt significant pressures in her marriage, including the need to bear a male child.

Her former husband’s family was strict, with the pair living in a traditional Hindi household.

The pair eventually separated, but Rajesh continued to live in a room in the house.

Yogita also had significant health issues, the court heard.

The court heard Rajesh told a report writer the pair had done an “enormous injustice” to their two girls, who would be devastated if the pair were imprisoned.

The pair were sentenced to 11 months’ home detention.