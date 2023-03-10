Air force officer dismissed and severely reprimanded after indecently assaulting colleague

A Royal New Zealand Air Force officer has been dismissed and severely reprimanded after being found guilty of indecently assaulting a colleague.

The officer faced a court martial at the RNZAF base in Auckland’s Whenuapai in relation to offending that took place while the officer was on a training course in Australasia.

He was found guilty of indecently assaulting the victim when he touched her genital area over a clothing at a room barrack in April, 2021.

He was found not guilty of indecently assaulting two other colleagues.

READ MORE:

* Air force officer found guilty of one of four indecent assault charges

* Air force officer took advantage of colleagues' trust and vulnerability, court told

* Air force officer appears in court facing five charges of indecent assault



On Friday, Chief Judge Kevin Riordan sentenced the officer to a dismissal and a severe reprimand.

The dismissal isn’t effective until the expiry of his appeal period. Judge Riordan also dismissed the man’s interim suppression however that continues until the expiry of the appeal period.

The victim, when giving evidence, said her evening was going well, until they reached the barrack room.

When reading her victim impact statement in court after the verdict, she said she’s been on an emotional roller-coaster since the incident, and had become wary of being around male colleagues.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The officer was on a course in Australia when he indecently assaulted a colleague. (File photo)

She said she used to be confident, trusting and told her family everything.

After being indecently assaulted by the officer, she said she became anxious and had a small trusted circle of friends.

She said she wished she hadn’t gone to the dinner that night.

“I'm here to make sure you never get to do what you did to me that night, again,” she said, addressing the officer.

The officer said he may have touched two of the complainants, on the bottom, groin area and breast, but this was because he genuinely thought they consented, and didn’t think it was indecent and could have happened by accident.

The squadron leader told the court martial the officer “simply cannot be trusted”.

The officer also had been “extremely disrespectful” to his commanding officer since the offending, despite support given to try and help him, the court martial heard.

Where to get help