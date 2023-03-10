Three teens arrested after ramraid at St Heliers dairy in Auckland

Police deployed spikes on Friday morning after a car failed to stop.

Three teens, aged between 14 and 17, have been arrested after a dairy in the upmarket Auckland suburb of St Heliers was ramraided.

Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber said investigators began making inquiries including reviewing CCTV footage after the burglary at 5am on Thursday.

“Yesterday a search warrant was conducted at a Beach Haven address, and a 15-year-old male at the address was arrested.”

Three further arrests were made on Friday morning after a stolen vehicle failed to stop for police near Ōrākei.

“The vehicle eventually came to a stop after spikes were successfully deployed, with all the occupants being taken into custody at the scene,” Baber said.

The three teens were expected to appear in the Auckland Youth Court facing a range of burglary and other dishonesty offence charges.

Police also said two teenagers had been arrested and charged following a spate of commercial burglaries across Auckland in the past week.

Police executed two search warrants at two properties in West Auckland on Friday and arrested two youths aged 14 and 15, one from each of the addresses.

Among the items found was large quantity of stolen clothes. A total of 72 items were located with a total retail value of $18,749, police said.

The youths have been charged with a combined total of 25 charges and will appear in the Waitakere Youth Court.