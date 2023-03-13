Charges laid over sinking of Enchanter charter boat that killed five men

Charges have been laid against an individual and a charter company in relation to the fatal sinking of the fishing charter boat Enchanter a year ago.

Five men died, while five others survived.

Enchanter capsized just before midnight on March 20 last year when a rogue wave hit the boat.

Maritime NZ has filed charges in the Kaitaia District Court against charter company PCBU and an individual. Each face one charge of breaching the Health and Safety Work Act.

READ MORE:

* The fishing trip that claimed five lives: What we know about the Far North boat tragedy

* Far North boat tragedy: Fifth body found after two-day search



The charter company also faces an additional charge of breaching the Maritime Transport Act 1994.

The men who died were all from the Waikato area. They were:

Mike Lovett, 72

Richard Bright, 63

Mark Sanders, 43

Geoffrey James Allen, 72

Mark Keith Walker, 41.

Kirstie Hewlett​​ Maritime NZ Director said: “Maritime NZ’s investigation included interviews with a range of people, understanding the weather and sea state on the days of the journey, reviewing the design and construction of the vessel, its maintenance, the culture and processes of the organisation and the navigation of the journey.

“We have recently been in contact with those impacted by this tragic incident to inform them of our decision to prosecute,” Hewlett said.

As the matter is now before the court, Hewlett said Maritime NZ would not be commenting further until proceedings are completed.

Enchanter’s hull had “snapped in half” during bad weather and the wheelhouse had been “ripped out”, Penetaui Kleskovic, operations manager for Te Aupōuri Commercial Development said at the time.

The alarm was raised at about 8pm the following night, when an emergency locator beacon was activated.