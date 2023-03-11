Police warn beer cans may be contaminated with meth

Police have concerns some cans of a distinctive beer circulating in the community could be contaminated with meth.

Cans of beer contaminated with methamphetamine may be circulating around and should not be drunk, police have warned.

The ‘Honey Bear House Beer’ – which comes in a blue-and-red, 473ml cans with a picture of a bear – that contain the drug may have been passed around by people trying to import it using the beer as a cover, Detective Inspector Chris Barry said.

“It is not believed this beer is available to be purchased in New Zealand and no other brand is involved in this shipment.”

“Police believe it is unlikely that any cans from this shipment have been sold over the counter or online, however part of the shipment may have been given away or passed on between associates.”

Barry said anyone who had one of the cans should not drink it and should contact police immediately.

“Police is continuing with the investigation and due to the ongoing nature will be limited in further comment on those aspects,” he said.

“However, the immediate priority is to advise anyone in possession of the cans to avoid consuming the beverage and to notify us.”