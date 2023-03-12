Homicide investigation launched after man found dead in Auckland car park

Police were called to a Symonds St car park about 5.20am on Sunday.

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a car park in Grafton, Auckland.

The victim, who had unexplained injuries, was found beside a vehicle at the open-air car park on Symonds Street, about 5.20am on Sunday.

Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) have launched a homicide investigation and the scene will remain under police guard until the scene examination is completed.

Police said he appeared to have been assaulted, and died prior to being found. A group of people discovered the man.

READ MORE:

* Police investigating unexplained death in Auckland car park

* Man suffers critical injuries after falling from moving car in Māngere, Auckland

* Police investigate sudden death in Timaru



An hour earlier, the man was seen on CCTV in his car at a petrol station, on the corner of Karangahape and Ponsonby roads.

Do you know more? Email aucklandnewsroom@stuff.co.nz

“The community can expect to see an increased police presence in the area as a scene examination and enquiries are carried out,” a police spokesperson said

“At this time, we are working to identify the victim and those responsible.”

Police said they wanted to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time, and those who heard or saw anything suspicious.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff A police car blocked off the scene, restricting access to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call 105 and reference the case number 230312/0658, or fill out a report online at 105.police.govt.nz using 'Update Report'.

The car park cordoned off by police was a Secure Parking NZ site, by the Whitecliffe College of Arts and Design.

A policeman was seen at the scene after 8am on Sunday, and restricting access into the car park.