Police were called to a Symonds St car park about 5.20am on Sunday.

Police are investigating a death in Grafton, Auckland, on Sunday morning.

Officers were called to a Symonds St car park about 5.20am after a man was found with unexplained injuries.

Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) are investigating and the scene will remain under police guard until the scene examination is completed.

“More information will be provided when it becomes available”, said a police spokesperson.