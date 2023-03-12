Police investigating unexplained death in Auckland car park

Police were called to a Symonds St car park about 5.20am on Sunday.

Police are investigating a death in Grafton, Auckland, on Sunday morning.

Officers were called to a Symonds St car park about 5.20am after a man was found with unexplained injuries.

Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) are investigating and the scene will remain under police guard until the scene examination is completed.

“More information will be provided when it becomes available”, said a police spokesperson.

The car park cordoned off by police on Sunday was a Secure Parking NZ site, by the Whitecliffe College of Arts and Design.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff A police car blocked off the scene, restricting access to the public.

A policeman was seen manned the scene after 8am on Sunday, and restricting access into the car park.

