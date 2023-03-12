Injured teenager pulled from boot after vehicle carrying eight crashed - witness

The SUV hit a parked car, struck a tree and flipped in Lloyd St in Hamilton, say the owners of the parked vehicle.

A semi-conscious teenager was pulled from an SUV after it hit a parked vehicle and flipped with eight people inside.

Nicole Andersen and her husband Benjamin Hills had just fallen asleep when they were awoken by the sounds of skids in their Hamilton road at 12.30am on Sunday.

Then they heard the crash.

An SUV had hit the couple's parked car in Lloyd St, Nawton, then a tree, flipping and wiping out their fence.

READ MORE:

* One flown to hospital after crash blocks Wairarapa road

* One person has died in two-car crash in Murupara, another critically injured

* Person dead after single-car crash in Tauranga



Police were investigating the serious crash which had left one person with critical injuries.

Two other occupants of the vehicle were seriously injured, and another received moderate injuries. Overall, there were eight people in the car, police said.

Tom Lee/Stuff The crash was “intense” and residents of Lloyd Street rushed to help, said Nicole Anderson. Her parked vehicle was hit in the crash.

Hills said one person had been trapped, but the others climbed out themselves.

The boy who was trapped was “twisted” and stuck in the well of the boot, Hills said. Other neighbours, some with medical training, rushed to his aid.

He said the boy appeared about 14 years old, and 40 kilograms. He’d stopped breathing, but had a pulse.

Tom Lee/Stuff The SUV hit a tree and flipped after shunting another car parked on the side of the road.

They straightened his neck and he started to breathe again, but was in and out of consciousness.

They gently got him out of the vehicle and waited for St John.

Hills said it looked like there had been three people in the boot, three in the back seat, one in the passenger seat and one driving.

Anderson said she raced inside to grab towels and provide first aid to the teenagers, who she guessed were between 15 and 17 years old.

She said the girl who had been driving was in shock, and another boy was on the ground with a sore back.

Tom Lee/Stuff The owners of the parked car that was hit, Nicole Anderson and Benjamin Hill, were expecting it to be written off.

“It was insane,” she said.

Hills and Anderson had been supposed to head to Auckland for My Chemical Romance and would have taken the car that was hit, but cancelled last minute.

Anderson was thankful they’d stayed behind and said if the teens hit the tree head-on it could have been a lot worse.

She said they’d lived on the street for three years and street racing was reasonably common.

Tom Lee/Stuff Skid marks on Lloyd St after the crash overnight.

The street had previously got together to ask the Hamilton City Council to install speed bumps, but she said it never progressed.

A Te Whatu Ora Waikato spokesperson said one person involved in the crash was still in a critical condition and two were stable as of 12pm on Sunday.

A police spokesperson wouldn’t comment on the ages of the people involved. There had been no arrests related to the crash, they said.

They could not make further comment “as enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing”.