St John were called to Nawton after a vehicle carrying eight people collided with a parked car.

A person is critically injured after a vehicle carrying eight people collided with a parked car in Hamilton.

Police are investigating after the serious crash in the suburb of Nawton about 12.30am on Sunday.

One of the passengers received critical injuries. Two other occupants of the vehicle were seriously injured, and another received moderate injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.