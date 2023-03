Police and fire crews were sent to Allanton Rd, in Outram, after a report of a car fire.

A car caught fire after colliding with a tree, west of Dunedin.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Granton Rd and Allanton Rd, in Outram, at about 2.20am on Sunday, after reports of a car fire.

Two fire trucks and two tankers were sent to tackle the blaze, which spread to some nearby vegetation.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating the cause of the crash, a police spokesperson said.