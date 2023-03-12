Wanted man, 27, apprehended after being sighted in Paeroa

Two sightings of the man, who had warrants for his arrest, in Paeroa on Sunday morning led to the police action (file photo).

A wanted 27-year old man is in custody after being spotted in Paeroa.

“Police responded to a number of incidents in Paeroa, Hauraki at about 9.30am today that resulted in a person of interest being sought,” a statement on Sunday said.

Asked what the incidents that attracted police attention were, a spokesperson said there had been two sightings of the man, who had warrants for his arrest.

State Highway 2, and local roads were closed while “several” police units and the Police Eagle helicopter searched the area.

The offender was tracked to a Puke Rd, Paeroa, property.

The Eagle monitored the offender’s movements as police made contact with the man, the statement said. The 27-year-old was taken into custody without incident.

Police had warned earlier that delays were likely after the temporary closure of State Highway 2.

The highway had reopened by 12pm but traffic would take some time to clear.