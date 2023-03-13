One arrested after assault, attempted burglary in flood-hit community Piha

Piha suffered serious flooding from Cyclone Gabrielle in February.

One person has been arrested in the cyclone-devastated community of Piha following an assault and attempted burglary on Saturday night.

Police confirmed they had attended the incident on Saturday evening.

“Police were notified of an attempted burglary and an assault at a residential address on Glenesk Road, Piha at about 8.05pm last night,” a spokesperson said on Sunday.

Police said there were no injuries reported. The arrested person was due to appear in the Waitakere District Court on March 16 on charges of assault and burglary.

READ MORE:

* Cyclone Gabrielle highlights landslide at Shelly Bay

* 'Nothing compared to Cyclone Gabrielle': Sir Bob Harvey's emotional salute to Karekare



According to Geoff Calvert, who owns Piha Backpackers, on Glenesk Road, there were multiple groups staying at his accommodation on Saturday evening.

Do you know more? Email aucklandnewsroom@stuff.co.nz

“There was a group who were part of a mentorship programme, all hanging out and having fun, but one person wandered off and ruined it for the rest of them,” Calvert said.

“They were respectful and polite, they weren’t aware what was going on.”

Calvert believed the person who broke away from the group at the backpackers attempted to “break into a car”, and neighbours were alerted to the situation.

”They grabbed the guy and held him until police came,” Calvert said.