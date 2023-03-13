Black Power gang involved in Pukekohe incident, police confirm

Multiple gunshots were heard by a resident in Pukekohe on Sunday. Multiple police cars and an ambulance could be see in the suburb.

Police have confirmed a firearms incident in Pukekohe over the weekend involved Black Power gang members.

Police confirmed the gang link in a statement on Monday morning.

“The public can continue to see an increased police presence in the area as our inquiries continue,” a spokesperson said.

Three people were injured in the incident, which happened in the Birdwood East area shortly after 1pm on Sunday.

Three were taken to hospital in a moderate condition, while one was in a serious condition.

Supplied Four people were injured in a firearms incident at Birdwood Rd in Pukekohe on Sunday.

Assistant commissioner of police Sam Hoyle told The AM Show officers “wasted dozens of hours there” and could have been doing more “productive work”.

A resident, who Stuff agreed not to name, said more than 30 police cars rushed to the scene, as well as ambulances and the police helicopter, on Sunday afternoon.

She said there was partying at a Birdwood Rd address the whole night, just down the street from where she lived.

She could hear people “screaming their lungs out, not considering neighbours’ peace at all”, she said.