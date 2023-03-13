Home security cam captures moment SUV carrying 8 teens smashes into parked car

A private security camera has captured the moment a car carrying eight people crashed on a Hamilton street on Sunday.

A home security camera has captured the moment an SUV crammed with eight people, including three in the boot, smashed into a parked car and flipped.

One teenager suffered critical injuries in the impact.

Just moments earlier, Nicole Andersen and her husband Benjamin Hills had woken to the sounds of skids on their Hamilton road at 12.30am on Sunday.

The video shows the headlights of the car before it races into view.

Then comes the sound of skidding and the impact as the SUV crashes into a parked vehicle, then a tree, before wiping out a fence.

SUPPLIED A screenshot from a video showing the moment of impact on Lloyd St in Hamilton.

Seconds of silence follow before a girl’s voice cries out: "I can’t get out”.

Police are now investigating the serious crash that left one person with critical injuries.

Two other occupants of the vehicle were seriously injured, and another received moderate injuries. Overall, there were eight people in the car, police said.

Tom Lee/Stuff The parked car that was hit by the SUV crammed with eight teens.

Hills said one person had been trapped, but the others climbed out themselves.

The boy who was trapped was “twisted” and stuck in the well of the boot, Hills said. Other neighbours, some with medical training, rushed to his aid.

He’d stopped breathing, but had a pulse. They straightened his neck and he started to breathe again, but was in and out of consciousness.

Tom Lee/Stuff Nicole Anderson surveys the scene outside her house.

Hills said it looked like there had been three people in the boot, three in the back seat, one in the passenger seat and one driving.

Anderson said she raced inside to grab towels and provide first aid to the teenagers, who she guessed were between 15 and 17 years old.

She said the girl who had been driving was in shock, and another boy was on the ground with a sore back.

A police spokesperson wouldn’t comment on the ages of the people involved on Sunday. There had been no arrests related to the crash, they said.

They could not make further comment “as enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing”.