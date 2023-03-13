Two-year-old's caregiver breaks down while giving evidence at murder trial

Hours after 2-year-old Arapera Fia had been rushed to hospital with critical injuries and died, the man accused of her murder told her primary caregiver he’d shaken the baby, a court has heard.

The primary caregiver, who has admitted a charge of manslaughter by failing to protect Arapera, broke down in tears as she described receiving a call while she was sat in a managed isolation facility.

“I felt like it was my fault. If I wasn’t on that call I would have been there,” she told the court.

Arapera died at Starship Children's Hospital in the early hours of November 1, 2021 after being found with critical injuries at a property in Manurewa, south Auckland.

READ MORE:

* Murder-accused tells police 'it's all my fault' after finding out Arapera Fia's death

* Flatmate details day 2-year-old Arapera Fia was fatally assaulted

* 'Beautiful' Arapera Fia's dad concerned about bruises in a TikTok video

* Man accused of killing baby Googled 'how to wake up someone from deep sleep'

* Woman admits to manslaughter after 2-year-old Arapera Fia died during lockdown



The woman’s then partner, Tyson Brown is charged with murder and is on trial at the High Court at Auckland.

The Crown’s case is Brown inflicted the fatal injuries on October 31. The defence points the finger at the primary caregiver.

The pair had been in an off and on again relationship for a couple of months, but moved back into the Gibbons Rd property on October 29 as he had tested positive for Covid-19 and was required to isolate with them.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Tyson Brown denies causing Arapera Fia’s death.

On October 31, the day the Crown say the fatal injuries were caused, the primary caregiver said she didn’t notice any bruises.

Just after midday, Arapera drew on a couch with vivid and had an accident.

”I got annoyed and growled her,” she said.

At one point, the primary caregiver said she saw Arapera fall from a plastic slide and hit her head on concrete.

“She started to cry and we both ran out and grabbed her.”

Arapera was not unconscious at any point, she said.

She said she took Arapera into the shower and took a call from the public health office advising her she had tested positive for Covid-19.

While she was on this call, Brown was alone with Arapera dressing her and putting her to bed.

Over the next few hours she kept checking on Arapera and then just after 5pm the pair began Googling how long a baby could be unconscious for, the court was told.

“She was in and out of sleep since she fell off the slide. I wanted to get clarification if it was something I should be worried about.”

But the woman was not concerned enough to get medical attention as Arapera was responding to her, she said.

Just before 8pm she noticed Arapera’s heart was beating faster.

“I thought it was the slide, maybe it was Covid. I didn’t know what happened to her.”

Stuff Arapera’s primary caregiver told the court she fell off a plastic slide.

The woman could not explain the bruising all over Arapera’s body, which a paramedic immediately noticed.

When Arapera was being tended to by emergency services, she texted her flatmate asking her not to say anything.

In the early hours of November 1, after Arapera had been pronounced dead, the pair were checked into a managed isolation facility.

Within 30 minutes of getting into her room, the primary caregiver received a call from Brown.

Brown told the primary caregiver he had shaken Arapera when he was dressing her as she was tugging, the court heard.

“After he told me that, I was numb. I didn’t know what to say or what to do. I just wanted to die. I didn’t want to be there anymore. I felt like it was my fault.”

The trial before Justice David Johnstone and a jury continues.