Stabbed bus driver was defending himself during robbery gone wrong, union boss says

A bus driver was seriously injured in a stabbing on Saturday. (File photo)

An Auckland bus driver who was stabbed on Saturday night was defending himself during a robbery gone wrong, a union boss says.

Auckland Tramways Union president Gary Froggatt said a union member was stabbed during an altercation with a passenger on Saturday, with the knife scraping the driver’s lung.

“The offender stole the driver’s bag, which had all his belongings in it – his phone, his wallet, everything,” Froggatt said.

The driver then tried to defend himself, which was when he was allegedly stabbed, Froggatt said.

“As you can imagine, a knife wound near to the lung is a pretty serious issue.”

Froggatt is now calling for Auckland Transport to provide better protection for its bus drivers after a series of such assaults.

“We’ve asked for an urgent meeting with management but failing that we'll go to a full stop work meeting.

“We’ve been talking about the safety of our drivers for years, but we haven’t really got a resolution.”

Among Froggatt’s proposed changes is “placing a ban on routes where there are known troublemakers” and developing protective screens to place around drivers.

Police confirmed an ambulance was called to White Swan Rd in Mt Roskill about 7.45pm on Saturday, after reports that someone had been seriously injured.

A 62-year-old man has been arrested in relation to the incident and charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He was set to appear at Auckland District Court on Monday.

Auckland Transport safety executive general manager Stacey van der Putten said they were saddened to hear about the stabbing.

“Our thoughts are with the driver and his whānau, and we hope they recover quickly.

“We want all our drivers to be safe and able to get home to their whānau at the end of their shift after providing such important services to Aucklanders.”

She said Auckland Transport was working with the bus operator and police to investigate the incident.

An Auckland District Health Board spokesperson confirmed the driver had been released from hospital on Monday morning.