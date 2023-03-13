No reduction in jail time for Jiaxin Tu, who murdered sleeping teen with hammer

Jiaxin Tu will continue to serve a sentence of life imprisonment for the murder of teeanger Shane Hawe-Wilson.

A man who bludgeoned his teen love rival to death with a hammer has failed to have his jail-term reduced after arguing his mental disorders make the presumption of life imprisonment manifestly unjust.

In 2016, Jiaxin Tu was found guilty of murdering Panmure teenager Shane Hawe-Wilson, 19, whose body was discovered in his bed on the morning of July 1, 2015.

Tu was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum period of 12 years.

The Court of Appeal has now ruled, that the sentenced was not manifestly unjust.

In 2016, Tu, 38, admitted to twice striking Hawe-Wilson on the head with a hammer as he slept.

Hawe-Wilson's girlfriend, who can't be named, was asleep beside him when the attack happened – she found his body only after Tu crawled into bed with her afterward and tried to undress her.

During the trial, Tu claimed he was acting in an acute schizophrenic state, accompanied by autism which led him to think in concrete terms with decisions made by a simple “yes or no”.

Supplied Shane Hawe-Wilson was bludgeoned to death in bed.

Because his thinking was clouded by mental illness, he pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity – but a jury decided that, based on expert evidence, he had the capacity to understand his actions.

At the Court of Appeal, Tu’s lawyer Ron Mansfield, KC, argued against life imprisonment for a man with mental conditions including autism.

“The Judge fairly considered the clinical consensus was that Mr Tu was affected by his mental health disorders at the time of his offending. Mr Tu knew what he was doing was wrong and still chose to kill, so his mental health did not absolve him of culpability,” Justice Mathew Palmer said in the Court of Appeal judgment.

“His mental health, including his ASD (autism), was insufficient to displace the presumption of life imprisonment for murder.”

Tu previously failed to have his conviction overturned.