Woman sought by police after body found in Auckland car park

Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of Whitney Iraia-Burgess relating to a homicide investigation in Auckland.

Police are looking for a woman after a man was found dead in a central Auckland car park on Sunday.

The victim, who had unexplained injuries, was found beside a vehicle at the open-air car park on Symonds Street, in Grafton about 5.20am on Sunday.

The man was yet to be formally identified, a police spokesperson said.

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin said police had a warrant to arrest Whitney Iraia-Burgess for the man’s murder.

She shouldn’t be approached, he said.

If anyone saw Iraia-Burgess they should call 111 immediately and refer to file number 230312/0658 or Operation Duke Blue, Baldwin said.

“She may be driving a grey Honda Accord, registration plate PHL347.”

Police earlier said the man appeared to have been assaulted and died prior to being found.

His body was discovered by a group of people.

Police were called to a Symonds St car park about 5.20am on Sunday.

An hour earlier, the man was seen on CCTV in his car at a petrol station, on the corner of Karangahape and Ponsonby roads.

Police said they wanted to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time, as well as those who heard or saw anything suspicious.

Anyone with information was asked to call 105 and reference the case number 230312/0658 or fill out a report online at 105.police.govt.nz using 'Update Report'.

The car park cordoned off by police was a Secure Parking NZ site, by the Whitecliffe College of Arts and Design.