Father tells court he punched his baby in the face, but didn't intend to kill

06032023 News Photo RICKY WILSON/STUFF Hamuera Rawhiti appears at the High Court in Auckland, charged with the murder of baby, Clarity Turu.

A father has told jurors he pulled on his baby’s arm and heard it “click” before holding his baby by his legs and smacking his head into a sofa, but did not mean to kill the 5-month-old.

Hamuera Rawhiti is on trial at the High Court in Auckland, where has denied murdering his baby boy, Clarity Turu, but has admitted manslaughter.

The Crown says Rawhiti was frustrated with Clarity for crying when he violently assaulted his boy at their Ōtara unit in October 2020.

Rawhiti’s lawyers say their client accepts causing his 5-month-old son’s death, but his actions did not amount to murder.

READ MORE:

* Father told police injuries to dead baby caused by resuscitation attempt

* Murder accused would get angry when baby cried, mother says

* Father told ambulance officer 'it's my fault' after death of baby son, court hears



Giving evidence in his own defence, Rawhiti said his then partner, Clarity’s mother, had gone to Hamilton to visit her children from a previous relationship.

Rawhiti said on the morning of October 22, he woke to Clarity crying.

“I hurt him, but I can’t remember what I exactly did... I was frustrated from the crying.”

But Rawhiti did remember at least three of his distinct and violent actions that hurt Clarity.

“I remember the click from me hurting his arm.”

He said Clarity cried, but he could not recall what the cry sounded like. He also described punching the 5-month-old in the face

“I grabbed him from the legs and smacked his head on to the couch... I remember just putting him on the couch. I was trying to recollect what I had done at the time.”

He described Clarity’s head hitting the edge of the sofa and hearing a “deep breath” from the baby.

“I grabbed him and went outside to hopefully get him some air, not knowing if he was unconscious or not, or if he was deceased.”

Asked by his lawyer Tim Braithwaite what he was thinking, Rawhiti said he could not remember.

He said he did not think about what would happen to Clarity or that his violence could cause the baby to die.

“[I was] shocked and confused about what I just did. I didn’t know what was going through my head at the time to do that.”

Rawhiti confirmed he used his game console to access the internet and watch YouTube videos, one of which was titled: “What to do if your baby’s not breathing.”

Rawhiti had no phone, so went next door to borrow one from a neighbour. He was asked by Braithwaite what he was trying to achieve.

“I was trying to find ways to help him without anyone knowing that I hurt him.”

He confirmed to Braithwaite that he had lied to the police when he said the injuries to his baby were caused by him trying to resuscitate the boy.

David White/Stuff Defence lawyer Julie-Anne Kincade, KC. (File photo)

Earlier, Rawhiti’s lawyer Julie-Anne Kincade, KC, told the jurors in her opening address that there was no dispute Rawhiti caused the injuries to his son.

But she said Rawhiti had no knowledge that his violence could kill the baby. She reminded the jurors it was for the Crown to prove otherwise.

“The only person who can actually tell you what he was thinking on that day is Hamuera himself.”

Kincade said Rawhiti recalled putting tape over his son’s mouth, in an effort to stop the baby crying.

She said Rawhiti did not tell the police the “whole story” and was still processing what he had done.

Kincade told the jurors they would also be hearing from a pastor, who told Rawhiti to tell his lawyers the truth.