Father tells court he swung baby by the ankles into sofa, but didn't mean to kill

06032023 News Photo RICKY WILSON/STUFF Hamuera Rawhiti appears at the High Court in Auckland, charged with the murder of baby, Clarity Turu.

A father says he was frustrated and angry when he grabbed his baby by the ankles and swung his head “hard” into a sofa.

Hamuera Rawhiti is on trial at the High Court in Auckland, where he’s denied murdering his 5-month-old boy, Clarity Turu, but admitted manslaughter.

The Crown says Rawhiti became angry when Clarity was crying and punched his son in the face, twisted his arm until it broke and swung him by his ankles into the sofa.

Rawhiti’s lawyers say, while their client violently assaulted Clarity, he did not have any intention of killing his boy.

Giving evidence in his own defence, Rawhiti has told the jurors his then partner, Clarity’s mother, was down in Hamilton visiting her children from an earlier relationship.

That left Rawhiti and baby Clarity home alone at their Ōtara unit. On the morning of October 22, 2020, Rawhiti said he woke to Clarity crying.

“I hurt him, but I can’t remember what I exactly did... I was frustrated from the crying.”

But Rawhiti did remember at least three of his distinct and violent actions that hurt Clarity.

He said he pulled on his baby’s arm and heard it “click”.

He said Clarity cried, but he could not recall what the cry sounded like. He also described punching the 5-month-old in the face but again couldn’t remember how many times.

“I grabbed him from the legs and smacked his head on to the couch... I remember just putting him on the couch.”

It was after the sofa incident that he described hearing a “deep breath” from the baby.

“I grabbed him and went outside to hopefully get him some air, not knowing if he was unconscious or not, or if he was deceased.”

Asked by his lawyer Tim Braithwaite what he was thinking, Rawhiti said he could not remember.

He said he did not think about what would happen to Clarity or that his violence could cause the baby to die.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff The Crown prosecutor Gareth Kayes. (File photo)

Under cross-examination from Crown prosecutor Gareth Kayes, Rawhiti confirmed he also wound sticky tape around his boy’s head to cover his mouth in an effort to stop him crying.

“I felt bad and I took it off,” said Rawhiti.

Kayes asked if the tape was still on when he broke his boy’s arm or when he swung him by the legs into the sofa. Rawhiti said: “I can’t remember.”

When asked how much force he used, Rawhiti said it was “hard enough”.

Kayes: “What were you hoping to achieve by doing that?”

Rawhiti: “I wanted him to stop crying.”

Kayes: “And did he?”

Rawhiti: “I’m not sure.”

Earlier he had confirmed he knew his 5-month-old was “fragile”.

The court has heard evidence that Rawhiti initially searched YouTube videos, one of which was titled “What to do if your baby’s not breathing.”

Almost an hour passed before Rawhiti went next door to borrow a phone and a neighbour eventually called an ambulance.

Kayes asked what Rawhiti did in that hour, but Rawhiti couldn’t remember. The prosecutor also asked if Rawhiti had delayed getting help because he was looking out for himself.

Rawhiti responded: “Both... For both of us. I knew I’d hurt him but also for me, I knew I had caused the injuries so I was concerned about that.”

He confirmed he had lied to police about the injuries to his baby being caused by him trying to resuscitate the boy.

Kayes asked: “Given all the lies, why should the jury believe you now.”

Rawhiti responded: “I’m not sure.”

David White/Stuff Defence lawyer Julie-Anne Kincade, KC. (File photo)

Earlier, Rawhiti’s lawyer Julie-Anne Kincade, KC, told the jurors in her opening address that there was no dispute Rawhiti caused the injuries to his son.

But she said Rawhiti had no knowledge that his violence could kill the baby. She reminded the jurors it was for the Crown to prove otherwise.

“The only person who can actually tell you what he was thinking on that day is Hamuera himself.”

On Wednesday, jurors will hear from a final defence witness, closing arguments from both sides and Justice Neil Campbell’s summing up before they consider their verdicts.