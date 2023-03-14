Police still seeking woman after man found dead in Auckland car park

Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of Whitney Iraia-Burgess relating to a homicide investigation in Grafton, Auckland

Police are still looking for woman after a man was found dead in a car park in Auckland’s Grafton on Sunday morning.

The victim, who had unexplained injuries, was found beside a vehicle at the open-air car park on Symonds Street, at about 5.20am.

Police would not say if the man had been formally identified.

On Monday, Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin said police had a warrant to arrest Whitney Iraia-Burgess for the man’s murder.

Baldwin said they had not been able to locate her yet.

She shouldn’t be approached, he said.

If anyone saw Iraia-Burgess they should call 111 immediately and refer to file number 230312/0658 or Operation Duke Blue.

Police are also still seeking sightings of a grey Honda Accord, believed to be linked to Iraia-Burgess.

Earlier Baldwin said, the Honda Accord had registration plate PHL347, but the car may now have different plates, he said.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Police were called to a Symonds St car park about 5.20am on Sunday.

Police said the man appeared to have been assaulted and died prior to being found.

His body was discovered by a group of people.

An hour earlier, the man was seen on CCTV in his car at a petrol station, on the corner of Karangahape and Ponsonby roads.

Police said they wanted to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time, as well as those who heard or saw anything suspicious.

The car park cordoned off by police was a Secure Parking NZ site, by the Whitecliffe College of Arts and Design.