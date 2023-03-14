Young person referred to Youth Aid after threatening calls put schools in lockdown

Pinehill Intermediate School was one of two schools placed into lockdown following ​​threatening phone calls on Monday.

A young person has been referred to Youth Aid after “aggressive and threatening’ phone calls sent two Auckland schools into lockdown on Monday.

On Monday afternoon, police said threats had been made against two schools in Browns Bay and Albany.

“As a precaution, both schools have placed themselves into lockdown.”

A police spokesperson said on Tuesday a person had been referred to Youth Aid following the threats.

“Police located and spoke to the individual shortly after the incident and no further issues have been reported,” the spokesperson said.

The threats were made to Pinehill School and Northcross Intermediate.

The two schools are 2.3km apart.

In a post after the ordeal had finished, Pinehill School principal Carla Veldman said the school had received an “aggressive and threatening” phone call and had immediately gone into lockdown.

By 3pm, Pinehill parents were able to come and pick up their children.

Northcross students were released in batches about 4pm.