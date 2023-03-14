Police were wrong to shoot out tyres in shopping mall arrest, watchdog finds

Police officers attempted to block the man’s car, but he reversed and rammed into them and escaped. (File photo)

The Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) has determined that police were wrong to use a Taser and shoot out car tyres at a busy shopping centre car park last year.

In March police attempted a “poorly planned and executed” arrest of a man in Whangārei who was wanted for a series of burglaries, the IPCA said.

Officers saw the man while he was driving and following him into shopping centre in Tikipunga. They attempted to block his car in, but the man reversed into their car and sped away.

“As the man was attempting to drive away, an officer fired two shots from his pistol at the car tyres and two officers fired Tasers at the man,” the IPCA report said.

The man still escaped, and wasn’t arrested until a few days later when he was found in Auckland.

The IPCA concluded that police were not justified in firing a pistol because the risk of death or injury to the public “far outweighed” any risk the man posed.

itravelNZ/FLICKR The incident unfolded in a busy shopping centre car park in Whangarei. (File photo)

It was also wrong to shoot Tasers at the man while he was driving because he could have lost control of his car.

The authority criticised police for not taking disciplinary action against the officers involved despite their actions being against police policy.

IPCA chair Judge Colin Doherty said it was remarkable and only down to luck that no one was killed or injured during the incident.

“I am disappointed that despite the officers acting contrary to policy and placing members of the public at significant risk, police have entirely excused their actions”.”

Police Northland District Commander Superintendent Tony Hill said the circumstances and actions around the attempted arrest were “unfortunate”, but that officers were acting with “good intent”.

He said arresting the man had been a priority because police were given information that he had a gun.

“Police accept that the tactics employed at the time were unwise and not in line with our policy or public safety.”

Denise Piper/Stuff The man the police were seeking was later arrested in Auckland and is still before the courts. (File photo)

Hill said police had done a review of the incident and had made improvements to procedures and provided additional training.

The man remains before the court and is facing numerous charges, police said.