Two-year-old's caregiver denies marking toddler with smacking

Arapera Fia was 2 years old when she died.

Days before Arapera Fia was fatally assaulted, pictures were taken of her body covered in bruises, but her primary caregiver can’t remember seeing them, a court has heard.

The primary caregiver, who has admitted a charge of manslaughter by failing to protect Arapera, told the court she would smack Arapera when she was naughty, but never hard enough to leave a mark.

She said she had unintentionally blocked out the days leading up to Arapera’s death, due to trauma.

But a defence lawyer acting for her former partner suggested it was because she was downplaying her knowledge of the bruises.

Arapera died at Starship Children's Hospital in the early hours of November 1, 2021 after being found with critical injuries at a property in Manurewa, south Auckland.

The woman’s then partner, Tyson Brown, is charged with murder and is on trial at the High Court at Auckland.

The Crown’s case is Brown inflicted the fatal injuries on October 31. The defence points the finger at the primary caregiver.

On October 26, a flatmate who lived in a sleep out on the Gibbons Rd property told the court she discretely took photos of Arapera covered in bruises.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Tyson Brown denies murdering Arapera Fia.

Under cross-examination by Brown’s lawyer Lester Cordwell, the caregiver said she never noticed the bruises on her daughter despite showering her everyday.

The caregiver admitted smacking Arapera, but said it was never enough to make a mark.

“I never forcefully hit,” she said.

Sometimes Arapera would cry after being smacked, she then admitted under cross-examination.

While getting a Covid-19 test at a testing station on October 29, the caregiver said the tester's recollection of that day was wrong.

“I know my truth,” the caregiver said.

The nursing student previously told the court that day was memorable as she witnessed a baby being “thrown like a rugby ball” into the back seat. She later picked out the caregiver in a photo montage.

Cordwell suggested the caregiver was lying, but again she said she would never throw Arapera.

”You didn’t want the police or us to know you’re capable of throwing [Arapera] around in that fashion,” Cordwell said.

The caregiver also told the court she’d never seen Brown hit Arapera even in the days leading up to her death when he was down about having Covid-19.

The trial before Justice David Johnstone and a jury continues.