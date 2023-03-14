Watch: Handbags worth thousands stolen from Auckland shop

CCTV from inside the Saben store on Ponsonby Rd captured two men stealing thousands of dollars worth of handbags.

Handbags worth thousands of dollars have been stolen from a central Auckland store on Tuesday, after two men smashed their way in with a sledgehammer.

Saben, a handbag and accessory store on Ponsonby Rd, was the site of the early morning raid.

Saben’s Rosie Holt​ said the company’s founder and owner, Roanne Jacobson,​ was alerted to the break in when the alarm triggered just after 2.30am.

Jacobson checked the cameras and saw two men had put a sledgehammer through the glass in the door, and were collecting handfuls of handbags, Holt said.

“Its sad that it only felt like a matter of time,” she said.

Footage showed two men both with armfuls of handbags as they made their way out of the store.

“They were in and out in a flash.”

Sophie Harris/Stuff Holt said the men used a sledgehammer to smash their way in.

They were now “speaking to insurance and organising some very un-fun paper work,” Holt said.

They were still going through what had been taken, but thousands of dollars worth of stock had been stolen.

Saben handbags cost between $130 and $700.

Holt said they would try and do some online detective work to track down the stolen items.

“We will keep an eye on the buy sell swap pages, and online marketplace to see if the bags appear,” she said.

Sophie Harris/Stuff Staff were doing a stock take Tuesday morning.

The store planned to make “light of it” and would have a one-day only “smash and grab” sale in the Ponsonby store on Tuesday.

A police spokesperson said they were called to a burglary on Ponsonby Rd at about 3.45am.

“It appears two males have broken into a retail store and taken merchandise.”

Police inquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the 105 phone service, quoting job number P053955442.