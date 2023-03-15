Dad of two found dead in car park was kind and always smiled, friend says

A friend of the man killed in a central Auckland car park on Sunday is asking the woman police are hunting for his murder to hand herself in.

Daniel Otess died early on Sunday morning in a car park on Symonds St in central Auckland.

Police said he was found dead next to a vehicle after apparently being assaulted.

Police’s hunt to find Otess’ alleged killer, Whitney Iraia-Burgess, has now reached its fourth day.

James Nsiah, 50, said his friend was a very nice and kind man.

“Daniel was a good guy, a very nice guy,” he said.

“He was a very kind, loving person. He always smiled.”

Nsiah said he wanted Iraia-Burgess to hand herself in.

“Come to police, tell them what happened.”

He said there was a lot of mystery surrounding Otess’ death and police were yet to inform the community what had happened.

“We are all very surprised, he is not the type of person.

NZ POLICE/Supplied Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of Whitney Iraia-Burgess relating to Otess’ death.

“Some people like arguments, but this guy is very quiet,” Nsiah said.

Nsiah said Otess was in his 50s and had come to New Zealand from Ghana sometime before 2009 for greener pastures.

He is survived by a wife and two daughters.

A Ghanaian community leader said a community group was set to meet with Otess’ family on Friday.

Otess’ family didn’t want to comment when contacted by Stuff.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff On Monday, police were searching the site where Daniel Otess died for evidence.

On Tuesday morning, police said Iraia-Burgess was still at large and may have switched the number plates on the silver Honda Accord they suspect she could be driving.

Police said they had no update when responding to questions from Stuff on Wednesday morning.

Images on Iraia-Burgess’s Facebook show she was a member of a Destiny Church women’s group.

A spokesperson for the church didn’t want to comment when asked whether Iraia-Burgess should hand herself into police.

The open-air central Auckland car park Otess was found in is tenanted parking for the surrounding office buildings, but it is entered through a SecurePark car park building on Symonds St.

It can be looked onto from a public walkway that links Whitecliffe College around to the back of Da Vinci’s restaurant on City St.

On Monday, a large patch of blood could be seen in the car park. The only car remaining, a white Toyota Prius, was seemingly unrelated to the police investigation.

Police said a group of people discovered Otess about 5.20am on Sunday morning, after he appeared to have been assaulted before dying.

An hour earlier, he was seen on CCTV in his car at a Mobil petrol station, on the corner of Karangahape and Ponsonby roads.

Police are asking anyone who Iraia-Burgess or the vehicle to call 111 immediately, and refer to file number 230312/0658 or Operation Duke Blue.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.