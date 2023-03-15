10 of the worst violent robberies and ramraids in and around Waikato

Bhupendra Patel is closing the doors of his Hamilton dairy on Sunday due to robberies and ramraids

Faced with robberies, ramraids and increasing violence, two Hamilton dairy owners are throwing in the towel.

Crime has become a regular occurrence and a constant threat for those working in dairies and other small shops. Here are 10 of the worst recent examples in and around the Waikato.

CHRIS MCKEEN/STUFF Sunny Kaushal, Dairy and Business Owners Group chair, speaks to media after fatal stabbing of a dairy worker in Sandringham on Wednesday night.

1. Dairy worker fatally stabbed in Sandringham, Auckland

Rose Cottage Superette worker Janak Patel was stabbed multiple times after he approached the offender after a robbery.

The 34-year-old man, from Waikato, died later in hospital. Three men have been charged, one with murder.

The attack on November 23 sparked vigils and protests across the country calling for the Government to protect business owners.

2. Person injured after machete attack at Hamilton Dairy

A Hamilton dairy owner – now closing up shop – had three masked men enter his store with a machete and made demands.

Police were called to the Jai Jalaram Showgrounds Superette in Claudelands at around 2pm on Saturday February 4 following a report of an aggravated robbery.

Bhupendra Patel was alone in his shop, so he pushed the fog cannon button and ran. One person was left with an injury to the shoulder.

He’s now decided to retire early.

SUPPLIED Watch CCTV of an aggravated robbery in Huntly on March 9.

3. Cousin of slain dairy worker Janak Patel feared for his life in armed robbery

A cousin of the Auckland dairy worker killed outside his work feared for his own life when a gang of armed thugs stormed his dairy.

Armed with screwdrivers, four thieves ransacked Hakanoa Superette, targeting the cigarettes, and fled when a delayed fog cannon activated.

The man – who did not want to be named – said every minute at work was filled with anxiety after the March 9 robbery.

supplied The gang of about eight robbers scoop out handfuls of jewels after smashing their way into the display cabinet.

4. Group armed with hammers smash way into shopping centre jewellery stores

A group of about eight men jumped onto the display cabinets of a Hamilton shopping centre’s Michael Hill with hammers and at least one axe.

It happened shortly after 11am on September 25 at Te Awa, The Base as dozens of shoppers watched on in horror.

Within 60 seconds the group had grabbed handfuls of jewels and were running off to a getaway car at the rear of the shopping complex.

STUFF "He was crying, saying he got hit," says the Hamilton store's owner, who received a distraught call. “There was blood all over the floor where he got attacked."

5. Machete-wielding robber chops off Hamilton dairy worker's fingers

An employee of the Irvine St Dairy in Frankton lost two fingers defending himself against a machete-wielding robber.

It was shortly after 7.30am on December 17, and the man didn’t have time to hit the panic button or set off a fog cannon before he was attacked by one of the four robbers.

“There was blood all over the floor ... He had run out the back to try and get away, but they chased him and swung the machete at him,” the dairy’s owner Puneet Singh said.

“He put his hands up to defend himself and that’s when he lost his thumb and index finger – it looks like they got cut right off.”

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Supervalue Parkwood owner Manish Thakkar was punched in the face and held at gunpoint on Thursday night

​​​​6. Hamilton dairy owner robbed at gun point for cash and cigarettes

Superette owner Manish Thakkar saw the offender’s finger on the trigger as he was held at gunpoint in his Hamilton store.

Two offenders jumped the counter of Supervalue Parkwood around 7pm on Thursday February 2 and started punching him.

“They then started taking cigarettes and cash. Then the third one pointed a gun at me and asked me to open the lockers.

“They wanted to take all the money. As soon as he turned around, I ran away.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Vape2Go was ram raided early Monday morning.

7. Vape shop lost more than $20,000 in product after ram-raid

It took about five minutes for a Hamilton businessman to lose at least $20,000 of product in an early morning ramraid.

A blue Mazda Demio was driven into the glass front of Vape2go on Victoria St about 1.40am on Monday August 1.

CC​TV footage shows the car nudging the window before reversing onto the footpath. Three well covered-up people then get out and run through the shopfront.

They smashed cabinets to grab goods before finding more product in the back room, owner Tim Li said.

Avina Vidyadharan/Stuff Police at the scene of the daylight robbery.

8. Battered dairy owner feared for his life in violent armed robbery

A battered and bruised Hamilton dairy owner was considering throwing in the towel after staring down the barrel of a shotgun during a daylight robbery.

The man’s face was left bruised and swollen after the four alleged offenders ran into the Fairfield Bridge Dairy at 5pm on January 4.

“Two of them to the counter to get the things, the other two just started punching me,” the man, who did not want to be named, said.

“One ... was pointing the gun at me. It was scary, and that is why I was trying to get out the back door.

A courier driver valiantly grapples with one of a group of thieves who targeted a vape store in Hamilton.

9. Hamilton vape shop targeted by five armed young people

A Hamilton vape shop staff member was forced to kneel with his hands in the air and a knife to his neck in an aggravated robbery.

Sidhu Naresh, Vapeys NZ owner, said they ran into the Melville store on November 25 at 6pm yelling, wearing masks, and wielding knives.

The teens smashed all the cabinets, grabbed about $20,000 worth of products and took the about $4000 cash and the till.

A courier driver across the road heard the commotion and grabbed one of the teenagers in an attempt to help, but was cut with a knife.

Christel Yardley/Stuff The Super Liquor owners Gary Sandhu and Rajni Sharma after a ram-raid left them at a loss.

10. Ram-raid left liquor store with more than $100,000 of damage

A Hamilton bottle store was faced with an estimated $100,000 to $200,000 worth of damage after a ram-raid.

The Super Liquor on Sandwich Rd, St Andrews, had a caved-in storefront and high-end liquor smashed on December 19.

Owner Rajni Sharma was at a loss after being robbed only four weeks earlier for cigarettes and the till.

“People losing their jobs, body parts, life, what’s next?”