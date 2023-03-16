Bus driver who was hit over 100 times by a passenger calls for more protection

David Bahler had to learn how to walk and talk again after the assault. Here, he is pictured weeks after the attack.

Bus driver David Bahler hoped things would change.

Seven years into his “retirement job” as a bus driver, he had to learn how to walk and talk again after being struck more than 100 times by a passenger in September 2021.

It was the second time that month Bahler had been attacked.

On Saturday night, fellow driver Alapati Wilson was left seriously injured when he was stabbed by a passenger in Auckland’s Mt Roskill.

READ MORE:

* Stabbed bus driver says lack of protection, abuse is a 'ticking time bomb'

* Stabbed bus driver was defending himself during robbery gone wrong, union boss says

* Pair wanted in connection with bus driver attack in central Auckland

* Person critically injured on bus in central Auckland was stabbed in chest - witness



“This has got to stop – enough is enough,” Bahler said.

He is now calling for Auckland Transport and NZ Bus to do more to protect their drivers.

“Someone is going to be killed if they don’t do more to keep their employees safe,” he said.

Bahler, 70, was driving a bus through Tāmaki Makaurau when he picked up a passenger who immediately gave him the “heebie-jeebies”

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF A NZ-owned company has designed and built an electric bus which has been unveiled by Transport Minister Michael Wood, but he admits a driver shortage could put bumps in the road. (Video first published October 11, 2022)

”He was wandering backwards and forwards, mumbling to himself,” Bahler said.

The next thing Bahler recalls is waking up in hospital two weeks later.

Although he has no memory of the attack, CCTV footage on the bus captured the man pulling Bahler out of his seat and hitting him more than 100 times.

Sixty blows were to Bahler’s head.

Supplied Bahler’s ear was almost ripped off in the attack and the offender tried to gouge his eyes out. He still had wounds on his eyelids when he regained consciousness more than two weeks after the incident.

“I didn’t even see him coming, I was so focused on watching the road.”

Bahler suffered a traumatic brain injury, and had to spend six weeks learning how to walk and talk again in a rehabilitation clinic.

“I was told I was lucky to be alive. I couldn't even string words together to start with.”

With Auckland in a Covid-19 lockdown, Bahler’s daughter and three sons in Wellington couldn’t even visit him.

SUPPLIED Bahler returned to work full-time in December 2022, but will now only work during daylight hours.

“The emotional toll on my family has been huge.”

After a year off work, Bahler was finally able to return to work – but will now only work daylight shifts.

Bahler is, however, “astounded” that in the time he was off work nothing was done to prevent other attacks on drivers.

Although Auckland Transport is in the process of trialling protective screens that will be placed around drivers, Bahler said he thinks this is taking too long.

“They’re taking so long over this that they’re putting people’s lives at risk.

“Every day that goes by is a day drivers’ lives are being put at risk.”

Bahler is also worried that instead of receiving support, Wilson will be disciplined upon returning to work.

“We're told by NZ Bus not to engage with someone who is aggressive towards you, and in the past they've used that to discipline drivers who had been injured whilst trying to defend themselves.”

NZ Bus said it is “alarmed” by the increase in assaults on drivers.

As well as trialling protective screens, NZ Bus said it provides drivers with de-escalation training, on-board safety officers, multi-camera CCTV, radio-telephones to a central control room and panic alarms.

Disciplinary action is only ever used when the driver has acted inappropriately.

“At all times drivers are offered counselling and full support following incidents of this nature” a spokesperson said.

Auckland Transport spokesperson Natalie Polley said “safety is our top priority”.

“We want drivers to know that we are doing everything we can to support them in their roles and that they are safe.

“They do a fantastic job and don’t deserve the additional pressure of a minority of people being abusive towards them while they work so hard to keep Aucklanders moving,” Polley said.

A 27-year-old man was found guilty of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and possession of a knife in a public place in relation to Bahler’s assault.

He was sentenced to six years in jail.