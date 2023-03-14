Attempted murder charge after Dunedin drive-by shooting

Police at the scene of a reported drive-by shooting on Friday.

A man, who was arrested by armed police, has been charged with attempted murder following a drive-by shooting in Dunedin.

Police, including the Armed Offenders Squad, searched a Highgate address, in the Dunedin suburb of Roslyn on Tuesday, about 3pm.

A 25-year-old man was arrested as part of the investigation into the drive-by shooting of an occupied vehicle on Thomas Burns Street, Dunedin on Friday afternoon, Detective Sergeant Hayden Smale, of the Dunedin Police Organised Crime Unit, said.

The man would appear in the Dunedin District Court on Wednesday, on a charge of attempted murder.

The investigation was ongoing and police were working to establish the circumstances of the incident.

That included the movements of a 2005 Silver BMW Saloon registration GCE188, which is believed to have been involved in the incident.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Police at the scene of a reported drive-by shooting in Dunedin.

Police are continuing to make inquires to locate it and are interested in sightings of this vehicle since Friday.

Anyone with information about that vehicle was urged to call 105, or go online to 105.police.govt.nz using 'Update Report' and referencing 230310/6579

Alternatively information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.