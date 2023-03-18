Auckland school students robbed by armed trio, suspects at large

Two students at a rural Auckland school were robbed by an armed trio on Thursday afternoon. (File photo)

Two students at a rural Auckland school were robbed by an armed trio on Thursday afternoon while waiting to be picked up by their families.

The two men who committed the robbery and their female getaway driver remain at large as of Saturday evening, police have confirmed.

Police received a report at 2.37pm on Thursday of two males who approached a couple of high school students on Clevedon Rd, Clevedon, demanding money and mobile phones.

“One has allegedly presented a firearm during the incident,” a police spokesperson said.

The offenders then fled with the students’ phones in a white or silver station wagon being driven by a female.

Anyone who witnessed this incident is encouraged to contact police by calling 105, or go online to 105.police.govt.nz using 'Update Report', and quote the file number 230316/0760.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.