Auckland Countdown target of early morning raid

A central Auckland Countdown was broken into by a group of people early on Wednesday morning, police said.

Countdown Lynfield on Hillsborough Road was burgled shortly before 1am.

A Stuff journalist at the scene said police tape and cones were cordoning off two doors and there was broken glass on the floor.

A police spokesperson said a group of offenders took multiple items, before fleeing from the scene in a vehicle.

“Police are following positive lines of inquiry to locate those responsible,” the spokesperson said.

Anyone with footage or information is asked to contact police via the 105 phone service, quoting job number P053966928.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.